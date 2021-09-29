Several rounds of rain ahead with cooler temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain tonight

Cooler temperatures

Multiple rain chances ahead

Cloud cover will be present throughout the night as temperatures stay mild in the lower to middle 60s. Some spots could see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms through the evening but it will be very hit or miss.

We see a better chance for more widespread rain and even storms move into the area early Thursday morning and could linger through the afternoon hours. It won’t be a complete wash out but some spots definitely could be dealing with rain for a majority of the day. Afternoon highs will be more seasonable in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Things start to dry out late Thursday into the daytime Friday but we can’t rule hit or miss showers leading up to the weekend. Highs will continue to stay in the upper 70s through the start of the weekend.

Although we anticipate several rounds of rain for portions of the area, we’re not expecting severe weather during this time. The biggest takeaway from the next few days is that we could see some much needed, widespread rainfall totals between 0.5-2″.

Sunday will be dry and skies should start to clear out with the return of some sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, our rain chances diminish and high temperatures stay on the cooler side with lower 70s and upper 60s expected for the first week of October!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez