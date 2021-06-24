Severe storm chances likely this evening

What We’re Tracking:

Strong to severe storms this evening

Hot and humid conditions persist

More storms likely tomorrow

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county until 7 A.M. Friday morning.

Hot and humid conditions remain through the remainder of today and through the evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and through the overnight hours. Right now, current thinking places the strongest thunderstorms towards our northern viewing area first; and then the rest of the region will likely see thunderstorms by early evening. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes will all be possible with this event.

Temperatures will hold onto the middle 80s for our late evening hours with the threat for thunderstorms persisting as well. With dewpoints in the 70s it will feel warm, if not hot, all night while also supplying more fuel for continued thunderstorm development. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive your weather warnings today as well as a severe weather plan in place for any outdoor activities!

Scattered storms are likely for Friday afternoon and evening as well. Again, make sure you’re prepared if you’re planning on heading out to Heartland Park for Country Stampede, especially if you’re planning on camping. Several rounds of rain the next couple days are likely so plan on muddy conditions too. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s Friday.

The weekend forecast looks to be changing as we get a bit closer and is starting to look a little bit messier unfortunately. Rain chances appear likely throughout the day on Saturday and diminishing by the overnight hours. Conditions will have to be monitored for both days however as new incoming data will likely affect the rain and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for a slightly cooler weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

