BELLEVILLE (KSNT) – If you’re a fan of severe weather or would like to learn more about it then you’re in luck! Storm spotter training is coming to northeast Kansas.

The training will be taking place on Tuesday, March 15 in Belleville Kansas. The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the 4H building at county fairgrounds. The presentation will end at 8:00 p.m.

The exact address is 901 “O” St, Belleville KS, 66935.

Supercell Thunderstorm near Manhattan Kansas, Courtesy Ryan Matoush

The event is free and will showcase severe storm safety. Local National Weather Service meteorologists will be present; you’ll have a chance to meet them and ask them questions. Pictures and videos will be included to help you learn more about severe weather.

The weather service says that all levels of weather knowledge are welcome; whether you’re a veteran storm spotter or just a beginner. Its a great way to familiarize yourself with thunderstorms and learn more about them.

Keenesburg CO Supercell Thunderstorm, Courtesy Ryan Matoush

If you are unable to make this presentation, the weather service will be hosting a couple more.

Monday 3/28 Concordia

Wednesday 3/30 Melvern

Be sure to find more information about the training and other upcoming events here. Online training sessions are also offered through the NWS this month.