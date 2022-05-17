Highs today will be limited by cloud cover and a few scattered showers and storms that look to be possible through the day. We should make it into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another round of storms could move in overnight and into Wednesday. This will be our best chance for strong to severe storms as a cluster of storms moves into our area from Nebraska. All modes of severe weather appear possible, but the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Heavy rain could also lead to flash flooding.

Things should dry out by daybreak on Wednesday and potentially clear out by the afternoon. Highs could make it into the low 80s again, but by this time, you’ll start to notice the humidity moving back into the area.