Showers and storms look to roll through portions of the area this morning. The strongest could produce a bit of hail or have strong wind gusts, but this is not the “main event” for today. Highs this afternoon make it into the upper 70s and low 80s after the morning storms exit.

It’s looking more likely that we could see a few strong to severe storms develop later this afternoon and evening. The biggest threats would be large hail and strong winds, but we can’t rule out the chance for tornadoes. There are some questions on whether or not we’ll get storms in the early evening along the dryline, but if we do that would be the most intense storms that have the highest potential to produce tornadoes.

It would also be possible that this morning’s storms leave behind a boundary somewhere across the area. That could also be a focus for storm development later on.

Following that round, we should see a line of storms develop along the cold front and push to the east late in the evening. The main threats with that secondary line would be damaging wind gusts and large hail as the tornado threat diminishes after dark.