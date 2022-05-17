What We’re Tracking:

Overnight severe storms possible

Dry and warmer for the late week

Showers, cooler weather this weekend

A round of storms could move in overnight and into the early hours of Wednesday morning. This will be our best chance for strong to severe storms as a cluster of storms moves into our area from Nebraska. All modes of severe weather appear possible, but the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Things should dry out by daybreak on Wednesday and potentially clear out by the afternoon. Highs could make it into the lower 80s again, but by this time, you’ll start to notice the humidity moving back into the area.

The rest of the work week looks pretty warm as winds pick up out of the south again. That will send our temperatures up close to 90° by Thursday before a potent cold front moves through. That could knock highs back into the 60s by Saturday with overnight lows in the 40s along with a chance for scattered showers.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller