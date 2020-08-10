Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

What We’re Tracking:

Slight chance for showers this morning

Better chance for strong to severe storms later today and this evening

Warm and humid with a few more chances for rain this week

There’s a slight chance for a few showers this morning, mainly in the western half of the area. The better chance for storms looks to hold off until this afternoon and evening. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, some hail, and heavy downpours. Highs today, still look to make it into the upper 80s and low 90s.

There could be another chance at a few isolated showers on Tuesday as well, otherwise temperatures after the rain will settle into the upper 80s for highs. The average high for this time of year is 90° so nothing out of the ordinary here.

Isolated chances showers and storms, mainly at night, look to stick around for much of the work week. Although not a heat wave, it will remain fairly hot and quite humid through the week…in other words, typical August!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

