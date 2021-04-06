Severe storms possible this evening, few rain showers Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Storms possible this evening

Few more rain chances Wednesday

Sunny & nice next weekend

A few showers moved through the area earlier this afternoon but there continues to be a chance for some thunderstorms that form later this evening that could be strong to severe. The greatest risk with these storms look to be hail and strong winds. The rain may not be widespread this time, so many areas could remain dry as we head through the middle of the week. But spotty showers will be possible Wednesday, and exiting the area by early Thursday morning at the latest.

Highs will cool back in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday behind a cold front, but we warm up again toward next weekend. The weekend looks very nice as our wind finally become lighter and temperatures make it into the lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

