TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large swath of northeast Kansas is in a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect and will remain so until 4 a.m. Wednesday. This includes 13 counties: Dickinson, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Jackson and Jefferson.

All forms of severe weather may be possible during the thunderstorm watch with the main problems arising from strong wind gusts and large hail, according to 27 News Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller.

To see our interactive radar, click here. To see a list of all current weather alerts, click here. To stay on top of severe weather, try downloading our Storm Track Weather App.