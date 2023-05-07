TOPEKA (KSNT) – Conditions have become much more favorable for severe weather for portions of our viewing area tonight.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until 1:00 AM tonight.

Right now it appears that counties along I-70 and to the north will have the best chance to see severe weather this evening. The main hazards will be for hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning.

The timing of these thunderstorms looks to be through the evening hours tonight and possibly a second round into the overnight hours. Right now the second round is much more conditional though so be sure to check back in for future updates.