Severe thunderstorms & hail knock out power for thousands in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Severe thunderstorms have knocked out power Monday morning for thousands in Northeast Kansas.

Evergy reports more than 10,000 customers lost power as of 9:45 a.m., with 6,023 of them in Topeka.

(KSNT Photo/Brooke Lennington)

Evergy has emergency crews working to repair power lines during the storm, and asks the public to avoid approaching employees working during the coronavirus pandemic. The company does not have a prediction when power will be restored at this time.

