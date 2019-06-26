Severe thunderstorms North tonight before more 'summer-like' weather Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

What We're Tracking:

Strong to severe storms for some tonight

More heat and oppressive humidity

Very little, if any, rain chance for late week and weekend

This evening there is a chance for some severe thunderstorms mostly for our northern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the northern parts of the viewing area in a slight risk for severe weather. Things to be associated with these storms will be heavy rainfall, hail, and the chance for some strong winds. This will all start to move through late this afternoon and into the evening with the chance of it lasting even into the overnight hours. Of course, with the heavy rainfall that we received over the weekend along with the potential rain that we'll receive tonight could cause quite the concern in terms of flooding and we will continue to monitor that throughout the night. Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s for your Wednesday morning.

The humidity that returned on Tuesday will continue to stay with us into Wednesday and even on into the rest of the work week. Wednesday we'll clear out once again with mostly sunny skies and winds coming from the South bringing up that moisture and warmer air. High temperatures will end up climbing into the upper 80s to near 90° and with the dew point temperatures starting to rise into the middle to upper 60s, heat index values will reach the lower to middle 90s.

Taking a look at the rest of the week as we close out the month of June, rain chances look to be slim to none as the summer heat and humidity takes a seat in full swing. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will remain in the lower 90s with dew points starting the climb into the lower 70s, leaving heat index values or 'feels-like' temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100°.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

