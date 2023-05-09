TOPEKA (KSNT) – Severe weather will continue moving through portions of our viewing area this afternoon and early evening.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is active for Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until 6:00 PM this evening.

The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. However, slight rotation has already been noted with these thunderstorms so a tornado or two will certainly be possible.

Current radar trends show the possibility of 2″+ hail and 70 mph wind gusts already. Be sure to stick with us for all future weather updates.