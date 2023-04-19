What We’re Tracking

Strong / severe storms this evening

Cooler and breezy end of the week

Sunshine this weekend

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Brown, Clay, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until 11:00 PM tonight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening for much of Northeast Kansas. There is a bit of model disagreement on just how widespread the chances will be, but it would be good to have a plan in place regardless. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but a tornado or two is also possible.

The timing of the thunderstorms appears to be setting up for near dinnertime and through the evening hours. Areas out west and up north will likely see the storms first – and they will also have the best chance for severe storms. The storms will then continue east overnight, losing energy as the late evening progresses.

Cooler air builds back in for Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the 60s on Friday, and we’ll be even cooler by Saturday with highs stuck in the 50s. Winds will also remain breezy, but out of the north and west, making it feel colder at times, especially early Saturday morning. Low temperatures by Saturday and Sunday morning may dip into the lower to middle 30s, as well.

Our weather pattern remains pretty active heading into next week, which is typical for this time of the year. The next chance for showers arrives by Monday and Tuesday as highs try and rebound into the middle 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush