What We’re Tracking:

Strong storms possible this evening

Dry conditions for several days after

Long stretch of hot weather

A bit of a tricky forecast is setting up for severe weather chances tonight but right now it appears there is at least a slight chance. Models have been consistently showing another round of thunderstorms developing early this evening for mostly our northern and western counties. Storms could linger through the overnight hours.

Small hail and damaging wind will be the main threats, but a brief spin up cannot be entirely ruled out when storms first fire up. Temperatures tonight will reach the lower 70s with a light breeze out of the south. Dewpoints will hang out in the upper 60s keeping the moisture in the region.

Heat continues to build through the weekend where mid to upper 90s and lots of sunshine are expected. Temperatures will get close to 100 degrees on Sunday with some breezy conditions in the area. There is also a slight chance at an isolated shower or two, but the main story for the day should certainly be the heat.

Temperatures this week will feel a lot more like July rather than mid September, and may even be close to breaking a temperature record or two. We’ll also have slightly higher humidity, so even if the thermometer doesn’t break 100°, we’ll likely be feeling like we’re close to that Monday through Wednesday, at least.

There appears to be a cold front that will try and make it’s way through sometime late next week. The timing is still up in the air, but we may very well be dealing with these well above average temperatures through much, if not all, of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush