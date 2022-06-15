TOPEKA (KSNT) – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties in Northeast Kansas on Wednesday.

According to 27 News Meteorologist Ryan Matoush, small hail, damaging winds and possibly even a small tornado are all possibilities for tonight. The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch: Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon and Osage until midnight.

Landspouts are possible with this system as a cold front moves through with adequate amounts of spin in the atmosphere. Landspouts are typically weaker tornadoes but could still be dangerous.

The situation will continue to be monitored by 27 News.