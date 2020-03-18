Severe weather possible Thursday morning

What We’re Tracking:

Storms possible tonight

Severe weather potential Thursday morning

Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and much colder Friday and Saturday

The next upper disturbance will arrive late tonight into daybreak Thursday, with rain likely. Scattered strong thunderstorms are possible early Thursday that could produce some strong winds and small hail. Most of the rain moves through by the early afternoon hours keeping the cloud cover for the rest of the day.

Some spots may reach the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon with southwest wind of 20-40 and gusty before the passing frontal boundary. After that, it turns sharply colder for Friday and even colder into early Saturday.

Friday morning we’ll start in the 20s and try to clear out from the clouds with a lot more sunshine.

It should be very pretty Saturday with mostly sunny conditions, but it will be very frigid and frosty early. Temperatures may start in the upper teens to low 20s. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds will gradually increase again Sunday, and temperatures will still be very chilly. Showers likely return for Sunday night and Monday as we begin the final full week of March.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller





