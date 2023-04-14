What We’re Tracking

Warm and breezy this evening

Storms tonight and Saturday

Cooler weather this weekend

Another warm and breezy evening is expected with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are awaiting the arrival of a strong cold front that will knock us back quite a bit for our weekend highs.

With the arrival of that cold front, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening. The main threat will be for large hail and damaging winds. The timing of these thunderstorms appears to be after dinnertime for far western portions of the viewing area; from there the eastern half will see thunderstorm chances during that late evening.

After our front moves through, we’ll be a bit cooler behind this system with highs over the weekend expected to be in the middle 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, making it feel colder during the morning.

Models have also come into better agreement to support higher chances for rain showers and thunderstorms throughout much of our Saturday. No severe weather is expected for our area, but it looks like we can anticipate a cloudy day with good precipitation chances for everyone.

Our winds finally relax a bit as we head into the first part of next week as temperatures rebound into the 70s, again. But don’t get too used to it, gusty conditions return as soon as the middle of the week along with our next chance for a few showers by Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush