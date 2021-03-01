Severe Weather Preparedness Week underway with tips to make a safety plan

Severe Weather Preparedness Week is from March 1 – March 5 and focuses on different severe weather safety topics each day.

Monday featured planning and preparing for severe weather.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, choose a shelter for your family, practice your plan, and prepare an emergency kit.

Some things to include in your kit: food and water, clothes (including masks and sturdy shoes), first aid kit, weather radio, flashlight, cell phone chargers, and money or credit cards.

You can also sign up for a virtual storm spotter class with the National Weather Service.