Severe weather threat tonight, cooler for Mother’s Day

What We’re Tracking:

Severe weather threat this evening

Storms continue overnight

Chilly Mother’s Day forecast

We’ve seen quite a bit of sunshine throughout the day but our cloud cover will start to increase through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are expected to move through the area later this evening.

The entire viewing area is in either a slight or enhanced risk for severe weather. Storms look to fire up in north-central Kansas around the 5-6 o’clock hour and slowly move our direction here in northeast Kansas. The strongest of the storms look to favor our far western counties especially the tornado threat, but the entire area has a chance at seeing severe weather tonight.

Our biggest threats as of right now look to be strong damaging winds and decent size hail. We also cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two so be weather aware throughout the evening and overnight tonight. Flash flooding is also on the table as heavy downpours may move through the area.

Right now models are indicating that we should continue to see showers and thunderstorms throughout the night that may still pose a risk for severe weather. Although, the threat becomes less of a tornado chance and more of a strong damaging wind event as the night goes on. With that being said, a reminder, it’s important to have more than one way to receive your severe weather warnings. Whether that be a weather radio, your cell phone alerts, or our KSNT Storm Track Weather app which will alert you not only about a tornado threat but if there is heavy rain or lightning near your area.

Thunderstorm activity should let up by sunrise with a few lingering showers throughout the morning. Otherwise, Mother’s Day festivities will be dry which is good news but unfortunately be on the cooler side with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s and some spots seeing the lower 60s. Cloud cover and breezy conditions will also be present so expect a bit of a dreary Sunday. There may be a few very isolated pop-up showers through the afternoon but nothing to cancel any outdoor plans.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures stay below average struggling to get out of the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week. Eventually, rain chances taper off and temperatures try and climb to more seasonable levels in the lower 70s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

