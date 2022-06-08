KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of homeowners are cleaning up after the National Weather Service reported two tornadoes hit parts of the metro.

Now scientists want to hear more about your experience during severe weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just launched an online survey called Tornado Tales. The survey is open to anyone who has ever received a Tornado Watch or Warning.

NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory said results from the survey will be used to better determine how people are warned about severe weather, and what happens after the warnings are received.

Researchers say the information will help understand if the public responds as it should to watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

The survey asks simple questions such as when the event happened, and where the person taking the survey was when the storm hit. It will likely take less than five minutes to complete.

There is also a section where you can add any comments you’d like researchers to know.

The survey is currently only offered in English, but NOAA said it is also working on a Spanish version.

You can take the survey on NOAA’s website.