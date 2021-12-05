Sharply colder for the start of the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Windy tonight

Much colder for Monday

Rebounding temperatures later in the week

A strong cold front tonight kicks up strong northwest wind behind the front’s passage. Overnight wind at 15-30mph along with falling temperatures will combine for wind chills in the middle to upper 10s by morning.

In the wake of this cold front, the work week will start off with some cold temperatures as we struggle to make it out of the upper 30s on Monday. Mostly sunny skies will be present but with these below-average temperatures and a breeze, it’s going to feel like we’re in the 20s and 30s all day long.

Tuesday we hold on to the cooler temperatures and more cloud cover moving in. Little to no precipitation as we’ll be lacking much in the way of moisture, but if we do some some light showers on Tuesday, it could be a few flurries here and there. Later in the week, we’ll clear out and begin to warm back into the 50s and 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller