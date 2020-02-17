Sharply colder breezes move into the area tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front pushes through tonight

Cooler Tuesday, then colder through midweek

Warmer weekend with rain by Sunday

Colder air moving southward through the area behind a cold front tonight will bring an end to the warmer weather for a little while. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s for most areas early on Tuesday, but enough of a north breeze to drop wind chills into the middle to upper 10s by the start of the day, as well.

Partly cloudy and noticeably cooler on Tuesday with highs only hitting the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overall, only partial cloud cover through the day Tuesday before more clouds build in on an even cooler day Wednesday. Wednesday’s high should reach the middle to upper 30s with increasing clouds as a storm system slides south over the western side of the state. That may get close enough to allow a few light snow showers to clip western areas late in the day.

Warmer weather starts to build back in over the course of the weekend with gusty south winds and highs into the 40s and 50s. A strong low-pressure area moves through Sunday with a pretty good chance for showers.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com