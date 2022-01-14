Shawnee County officials ready for winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cold never bothered Topeka city officials anyway.

Kansas is preparing for the next snowstorm of the season, with a winter advisory being put into effect 10 p.m. Friday until noon on Saturday.

Thankfully, the upcoming winter weather event isn’t worrying officials. It’s expected that this will be a typical winter weather storm. Officials are expecting rain until midnight tonight, where snow will then take over until noon tomorrow.

The thing they’re most concerned about isn’t the snow at all, but instead the wind that will accompany it. Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols is expecting high winds up to 40 miles per hour.

Luckily, the current forecast suggests that the biggest worry emergency management typically has won’t be present with this storm.

“The ice is really the concern, and we’re not seeing it with this storm,” Nichols said. “With ice comes broken tree branches, downed power lines, those kinds of things. We’re not expecting those threats to come with this particular storm.”

Nichols suggests lowering your risk as much as possible. Even with it being a “typical snow storm” you could still risk sliding off the road or being hit by those single digit temperatures.