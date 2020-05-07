Showers become likely today, then mostly sunny and even cooler Friday

Tuesday was sunny with gusty wind, while Wednesday was mostly sunny to partly cloudy and relatively pleasant. It stayed clear to partly cloudy overnight with a full moon overhead.

Clouds are increasing this morning with light breezes. Highs will be cooler going forward and rain gradually develops. Expect light showers in spots by midday, but most precipitation should be through late afternoon and evening.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 58-63

Wind: SE 10-20

It may be a struggle to get out of the 50s on Friday, especially after a front blows through early and we get a stronger north wind. At least the sky will become sunny.

This weekend should be somewhat pleasant Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. However, it will feel really cool for some over the weekend with lows of 39-45 with highs of 61-66. These are unusually low numbers for what will be almost mid May.

Another shower chance hits Monday into Tuesday as temps remain chilly. We may see temps in upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures could be 70s late next week with scattered t’storm chances.

Becoming wet for most as the day progresses…..

