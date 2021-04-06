Showers and some strong storms possible later this evening

We’ll see mainly cloudy skies today, with some sunshine possible this afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, in the upper 70s, thanks to the added cloud cover.

It’s not out of the question to see a few showers this morning, but the best chance for rain will come into play later this evening.

A few storms that form Tuesday late afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with the greatest risk being hail and strong winds.

The rain may not be widespread this time, so many areas could remain dry as we head through the middle of the week. But spotty showers will be possible Wednesday, and exiting the area by early Thursday morning at the latest.