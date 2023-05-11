Showers move in through the morning, and temperatures stay pretty steady through the day. Highs will likely reach into the middle 70s. We’re also monitoring the potential for storms to move in from the west this evening, and some of those could become strong or severe. The main threats would be damaging wind gusts and larger hail.

There will still be an off-and-on chance for showers and storms through the rest of the week and weekend. But tomorrow should feature at least some sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Most of the area should make it into the mid to upper 80s, but some low 90s aren’t out of the question!

If isolated storms can develop in the late afternoon and evening, they could become severe, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that round of storms, as well.