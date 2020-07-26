Showers and storms bring a break from the heat

What We’re Tracking:

Storms, heavy rain likely tonight

Few showers early Monday

Cooler temperatures in the week ahead

A round of showers and storms will slide southward tonight, bringing an end to the round of very hot, humid weather. This break in the heat could also bring about some localized flooding with the western and northern counties under a Flash Flood Watch for tonight and early Monday.

After the bulk of the rain drops south, a few additional showers and storms are possible on Monday with noticeably cooler weather. Highs only climbing into the lower 80s for a high on Monday. We’ll gradually clear out and dry out by late in the day.

Mostly sunny and nice for Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s before another chance for showers and storms moves in for the middle of the week, keeping temperatures below average in the lower 80s for highs.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

