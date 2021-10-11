Showers and storms come to an end by lunch today

Rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms are likely through this morning, but we’ll see them taper off toward lunchtime. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s with our skies clearing up as the rain departs.

After showers wrap up early Monday, the next system comes in right on its heels. We should end up with mostly sunny skies during the day Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

We’ll have a pretty good chance at seeing rain showers again as well as some strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. The main threats look to be strong wind gusts and hail since, by the time the storms arrive into Northeast Kansas, they should have formed into a fast-moving line.