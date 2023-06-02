What We’re Tracking

More storm chances ahead

Rather warm through the weekend

Storm pattern slows down just a bit next week

Tonight, scattered showers and storms will continue to push through the viewing area. Brief heavy downpours and lightning will be the main hazard with these slower moving storms. Flash flooding remains a concern as well. Overnight lows will otherwise drop into the middle 60s.

Heading into our weekend, Saturday appears to be much the same with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. There is some disagreement between models on exact storm coverage tomorrow – but it looks like everyone will have at least a slight chance for precipitation.

Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 80s with storm chances starting to wrap up by the evening hours. Sunday looks to be a bit quieter with isolated storm chances remaining and highs closer to 90.

For the beginning of next week our weather pattern starts to slow down even more. Isolated storm chances will remain but sunshine appears to dominate – at least for the first half of the week. Highs will be quite warm, in the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush