Showers and storms move in again late tonight

Dense fog is occurring area wide this morning, so give yourselves plenty of time to get to where you need to go, and keep your low beams on! This should dissipate by mid morning, and clouds should begin to clear a bit by the afternoon.

We’ll see a brief break from the rain during the day today and highs should make it to near 60°, but another system makes its way into the region overnight bringing even more rain chances to the area.

Overnight and early Wednesday morning, there will be a some thunderstorms moving through. We’re not expecting much of a severe threat besides hail up to the size of quarters. But you should plan on a stormy morning commute.

The biggest issue with these showers and storms will be flooding, as a lot of folks picked up quite a bit of rain over the weekend. If we get moderate to heavy rain in a short period of time, that could cause area rivers and creeks to rise. Mostly, we’ll be expecting a rainy, windy, and chilly Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.