Showers and storms move in overnight and tomorrow

We’ll warm back up a bit for Tuesday ahead of our next system with upper 60s and lower 70s returning. At the same time, a stronger southeast wind of 10-20mph, gusting to 25mph, through the day will make it feel a little on the cool side at times. A mix of sun and clouds is expected through Tuesday before the next chance for showers and storms arrives overnight.

A line of storms should develop in western Kansas before moving our direction after midnight. They may be strong enough to produce some gusty winds in our western counties in the early morning hours Wednesday, but will be weakening as they move east. Heavy rain, though, looks to be our main threat through Wednesday.

Another cold front moves through Wednesday that should bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures for the middle of the week. Scattered showers will be most likely on Wednesday and could linger into Thursday morning.