What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds tonight

Showers and storms develop Monday

More rain later in the week

Cloud cover will increase later tonight with our next storm system gearing up to move through on Monday. There may be a few spotty showers toward sunrise for some spots, but most will remain dry throughout the night.

A healthy chance for rain moves in Monday morning giving everyone a shot at some precipitation as this event appears to be a bit more widespread. With that being said, a chance for a few storms in the afternoon and evening hours, but stronger storms should stay well to the south. For our area, the storms may not be severe but rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible.

Heading into Tuesday we’ll see some clouds, but a break in the rain chance before another system moves our way on the heels of the storm exiting out. We’re tracking much more rain which should further help our drought conditions across the state. Thunderstorm chances will also exist with temperatures largely in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller