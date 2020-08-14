Showers and storms possible tonight as a cold front moves through

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves in tonight

Scattered showers and storms late

Cooler, less humid weekend

A front will move in late tonight and into the morning Saturday. It may also bring a slight chance for showers and storms ahead of it later on this evening. Some could be on the stronger side to potentially severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours at times, but we’ll start clearing out behind the front, and by Saturday afternoon, it’ll feel very pleasant outside!

That front will drop our temperatures into the middle 80s for Saturday afternoon with the dew point dropping into the 50s and 60s. It’ll be slight breezy as the front finally passes through Saturday midday.

This will set us up for a cooler pattern with highs continuing to be in the low to middle 80s. Some spots will only make it into the upper 70s through the first half of the week. With lower humidity, we’ll have cooler nights, too. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances also diminish through much of next week as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com