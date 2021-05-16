Showers and storms taper off tonight, but several chances ahead

What We’re Tracking:

More periods of rain this week

Stretches of nice weather between showers

Continued mild and a bit humid

More rain and thunderstorms move through before we start to clear from the rain for a while tonight. The overnight hours look to have much lower rain chances which will carry us through the majority of the day on Monday.

Temperatures to start off the work week will be in the middle 70s as we clear out of the rain and could even see a few breaks in the clouds at times both Monday and Tuesday. This pesky weather pattern holds over us for a while with occasional enhanced areas of rain.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms through at least midweek – if not beyond. Right now it looks like those chances will remain each day as models have been very consistent in showing this continued rainy pattern. Despite the precipitation chances, temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 80s by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

