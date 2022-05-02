What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms wrap up tonight

Dry and pleasantly cool for Tuesday

More rain later in the week

After some showers and storms move through the region, we’ll gradually dry out overnight with low temperatures falling into the middle 40s. The brisk east wind will gradually shift to the northwest by early Tuesday morning.

Heading into Tuesday we’ll see some clouds, but a break in the rain chance before another system moves our way on the heels of the storm exiting out. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower 60s with a few breaks in the clouds toward afternoon and early evening.

We’re tracking even more rain which should further help our drought conditions across the state. Thunderstorm chances will also exist with temperatures largely in the 60s on both Wednesday and Thursday. After that system, we’ll dry out and warm up as we approach the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller