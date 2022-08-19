As our next system approaches, we have a chance to see some early morning showers and thunderstorms for Friday. The better chance for showers and storms, however, will likely be in the afternoon where highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

The system will continue to drop south and linger into Saturday as well where a few chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the early morning hours.

As skies clear through the late morning, Highs on Saturday are only expected to reach the low to middle 80s.

Looking forward to the rest of the weekend, Sunday will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions taking over.