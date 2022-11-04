What We’re Tracking:

Rain Friday

Mix potential early Saturday

Dry and pleasant weekend

We’re mild this morning ahead of an approaching front where most are starting off in the 60s. This is the warmest we’ll be as temperatures start to fall through most of the day.

Rain has already started to move in and will linger through the day today. This system may become more widespread during the middle part of the day. Rainfall totals right now look to be leaning towards ½” to 2″ across the area.

Some pockets of heavier rainfall will be possible with embedded thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong side with small wind, damaging wind gusts, and lightning possible.

It’s also worth noting that models have started to come into better agreement of the possibility of early morning rain/snow mix on Saturday. That’s right: snow. Temperatures do have to get cold enough though, and right now that’s not quite a guarantee. Even if there do happen to be a few snowflakes, we’re not expecting anything to stick as we warm things back up.

Behind this system, temperatures drop back to more typical November levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the weekend, before we start to warm up a bit for next week. Monday and Tuesday look to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. However, it does appear like our winds will pick back up out of the south during this time, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez