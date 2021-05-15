Showers and thunderstorms possible overnight and into the day tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of rain and thunder possible overnight

Stretches of nice weather between showers tomorrow

Near normal temperatures

A fairly nice evening is in store for much of the viewing area before cloud cover, rain showers, and thunderstorm chances all move back into the area overnight.

This part of the system we’ve been watching for several days now will likely deliver more occasional showers and thunderstorms throughout the early morning hours and day time on Sunday. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the lower 60s and will then warm up a bit more into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

Overnight Sunday looks to provide more hit-or-miss rain chances which will carry us through the majority of the day on Monday. Models are not in the best agreement on just how much rain or how many thunderstorms we’ll see so be sure to keep your umbrella close by just in case. Temperatures to start off the work week will be in the middle 70s.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms through at least midweek – if not beyond. Right now it looks like those chances will remain each day as models have been very consistent in showing this continued rainy pattern. Despite the precipitation chances, temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 80s by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

