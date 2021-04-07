Showers continue overnight before ending early Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain ends early tomorrow

Cool and breezy Thursday

Sunny & nice for the weekend

Tonight will be chilly with off and on showers continuing. Overnight lows should drop into the low to mid 40s as winds shift to the north and west behind a cold front.

Any lingering showers will come to an end tomorrow morning, and highs should make it into the mid to upper 50s north and east, and low to mid 60s south and west with a touch more sunshine in those locations.

We warm up again toward next weekend as the sunshine returns. The weekend looks very nice as our wind finally becomes lighter and temperatures make it into the lower 70s. There looks to be a slim chance for rain Friday night into Saturday, but other than that, the weekend looks dry.

Looking ahead to early next week temperatures may return to seasonable levels in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

