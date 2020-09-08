Showers continue with unseasonably chilly weather in place

What We’re Tracking:

Tonight we will see areas of rain developing and moving across Northeast Kansas throughout the night and on into early Wednesday. Those showers along with gusty north wind 10-20mph will make for a chilly night ahead. We should fall back into the 40s by morning.

Showers will be likely off and on for Wednesday as temperatures struggle to warm throughout the day. Highs will reach the middle 50s with a continued north breeze at 10-15mph. With the showers and cloud cover hanging around, we’ll see very little movement to the temperatures over the next couple of days with highs struggling to even hit 60° on Thursday.

By Friday and into the weekend, we start to clear out a bit. Highs will gradually climb back into the 60s on Friday and then into the 70s for the weekend as we return to more normal levels for September.

