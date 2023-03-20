What We’re Tracking

Continued breezy weather

Early showers Tuesday

Fairly mild week ahead

Partly to mostly cloudy weather tonight as a storm system draws a bit closer. Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a continues southwest breeze at 10-20mph throughout the night.

A few showers will then move through early on Tuesday with a slight cool-down. Due to the extensive cloud cover, temperatures will be held down into the middle to upper 50s. However, high temperatures will approach the lower 70s by Wednesday. There may be a few chances for rain by the tail end of the week, as well, but those look to be low chances on Thursday and Friday.

Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s through the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on the next system which could bring showers to the area by late Sunday into Monday of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller