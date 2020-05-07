Showers end with chilly breezes ahead for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Showers ending early tonight

Chilly temperatures and a bit windy Friday

Partly cloudy this weekend with more showers by Tuesday

Rain showers will let up early in the night and a cold front will push through overnight, as well. After midnight, the wind will shift to the north and increase to nearly 20mph by morning. At the same time, temperatures will slowly cool back into the middle 40s as the sky clears toward morning.

Mostly sunny and breezy on Friday, but with the gusty winds early on, the morning will be quite chilly. Highs will top out in the upper 50s, but north wind remains at 10-20mph through the day.

More sunshine this weekend, but a bit cold Saturday morning in the upper 30s before warming back to the middle 60s later in the day. Mild weather continues into Sunday, as well. The next best chance for showers looks to arrive Monday night into Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

