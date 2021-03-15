Showers possible again today ahead of brief break from the rain

We’re starting out foggy and drizzly today, but showers return by this afternoon. It’ll be cool, again, with highs in the lower to middle 50s and an east wind around 10-15mph.

We’ll see a brief break from the rain during the day on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60°, but another system makes its way into the region overnight bringing even more rain chances to the area.

Overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, there will be a slight chance a couple thunderstorms could get strong enough to produce hail around the size of quarters. Other than that, rain appears likely on Wednesday with highs only in the upper 40s.

There’s a slim chance we could see a few snowflakes mixing in early Thursday, but after that, we’ll be dry for the remainder of the week.

