Our next system that could bring a chance for some showers looks to arrive late this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s for highs, and as the system approaches we’ll have mainly cloudy skies and fairly breezy winds out of the south and east.

Rain doesn’t look to move in until the late afternoon and evening hours of Thursday with most of the daytime remaining dry.

The western half of the area holds the best chance for rain prior to midnight. After that, the rain looks to dwindle as it moves to the east into the early morning hours of Friday. Our far eastern counties only have a slight chance for a stray shower or two.

Dry weather returns to the upcoming weekend as pleasantly cool fall weather sticks around through Sunday. Highs temperatures during this time will be in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.