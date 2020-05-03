Showers return for Monday, mild weather continues

What We’re Tracking:

Nice weather through Sunday night

More rain chances Monday

Lots of sunshine Tuesday & Wednesday

After great weather to wrap up the weekend, temperatures will cool back into the middle 50s with increasing clouds overnight. Wind will remain light from the northeast, as well. With the clouds on the increase, there is a chance for a few showers or storms by early Monday morning.

Scattered showers and storms are possible through the day on Monday. Temperatures should only make it into the 60s with the rain and clouds in the area. However, most of the clouds should clear out by Monday evening.

The middle of the week looks pleasant, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday may be slightly breezy, though. Another chance for rain moves in Thursday into Friday, and things cool off, as well. Middle 60s are expected for highs as we close out the week and head into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



