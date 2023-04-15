What We’re Tracking

Additional showers, storms Saturday afternoon

Turning colder late in the day

Windy for Sunday

Early rain pushes away to the east and we’ll catch a brief break in the rain chances for a few hours this morning. Temperatures will linger in the 50s through midday before our next chance for showers and storms moves in. Behind that chance for afternoon rain, brisk northwest wind kicks in and ushers in falling temperatures into the 40s this afternoon and evening.

We clear and drop to the upper 30s tonight, but the wind really picks up again on Sunday. Northwest wind 15-30mph, gusting to 45mph will be possible throughout the day. It will be a sunny day, but rather cool with the wind as highs only reach to near 60°.

Our winds finally relax a bit as we head into the first part of next week as temperatures rebound into the 70s, again. But don’t get too used to it, gusty conditions return as soon as the middle of the week along with our next chance for a few showers and storms by the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller