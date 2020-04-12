Showers, storms, and snow possible Easter Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms today

Rain mixed with snow NW – gusty winds for everyone

Cooler pattern dominates next week

Sunday morning we start off with our high temperatures for the day in the 50s and 60s before significantly colder air moves in. We start the day off with rain chances that linger through much of the day, but as the cold front pushes through during midday, some areas could see a transition over into a wintry mix if not snow especially for our northwestern counties. Accumulations look to be very minimal, but we could see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces. Easter Sunday is not looking the best, unfortunately.

Not only will we be dealing with winter weather in mid-April, but we also have to worry about very gusty winds throughout the day. Winds will shift to become more northwesterly at 30-40 mph sustainted with wind gusts that could very well exceed 50-60mph.

A high wind warning will be in effect from 10AM to 10 PM Sunday for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties while the rest of the viewing area will be in a wind advisory during the same timespan.

Overnight, the clouds will begin to clear, and that will allow our temperatures to drop below freezing into the upper 20s. And we’ll stay stuck in this very chilly pattern through the next week with a big blast of cold air from Canada.

Highs will primarily be in the 40s on Monday, but we’ll steadily warm through the 50s as the week progresses. Most nights will carry a risk for at least some locations to drop below freezing, so it’ll be a good idea to cover sensitive plants up before going to bed.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com