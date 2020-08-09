Showers this morning with heat returning by the afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties starting at 1PM this afternoon and lasting until 8PM this evening with heat index values of 104°-110° expected.

What We’re Tracking:

Showers this morning

Hot again this afternoon

Storm chances return Monday

We’re starting off this morning in the mid 70s as we continue stay mild and muggy. Scattered showers and storms have developed out west and are moving across the area. Nothing is expected to be severe but there will be frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours are possible.

Later this afternoon with temperatures returning to the middle 90s, heat index values will range from 100°-105° as the more typical August weather sticks around. Some spots could even feel like 110°.

Overnight Sunday into Monday is when we could see our next chance at some showers. A few will move through early Monday morning but another round could develop during the afternoon hours that have the potential to be strong to severe as they move through the area during the evening. Biggest threats look to be some gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours at times, although, a bulk of the stronger storms look to remain mostly southward.

There could be another chance at a few isolated showers on Tuesday as well, otherwise temperatures will drop slightly after the rain into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The average high for this time of year is 90° so nothing out of the ordinary here.

Isolated chances showers and storms, mainly at night, look to stick around, too. Not really seeing any signs of significant relief from the heat or humidity anytime soon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

