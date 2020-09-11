Showers to end the week, sunshine returns for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Cloud cover sticks around again today, and we’ll likely see scattered showers, too. Highs should be able to make it into the low to mid 60s. Our upper level storm system is finally beginning to shift east and will eventually lead to warmer temperatures this weekend once it exits.

By late Friday and into the weekend, we start to clear out a bit. If we can get some clear skies overnight, that could lead to some dense fog early Saturday morning. So, be on the lookout for that before 9:00 a.m. Otherwise, we’ll clear our skies out Saturday, and finally get some sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A final front associated with that departing storm system swings through late Saturday. It’ll mainly just shift our winds and knock our temperatures back a couple of degrees for Sunday. However, there’s a slight chance our eastern counties could see a brief storm or two develop along it as it moves through in the evening.

